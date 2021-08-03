$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to announce sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. Harley-Davidson reported sales of $964.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year sales of $4.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOG. DA Davidson began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.97.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock traded up $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $40.07. The company had a trading volume of 37,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.18. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $52.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

