$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) will announce $1.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23 billion. JELD-WEN posted sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. JELD-WEN’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on JELD. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.10.

Shares of NYSE JELD traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.80. 1,555,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,896. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.31.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $288,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. 69.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

