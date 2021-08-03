$10.83 Million in Sales Expected for Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) to report $10.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.65 million and the highest is $12.00 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full year sales of $38.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $52.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $76.48 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $92.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Selecta Biosciences.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $11.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 million.

SELB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

Shares of Selecta Biosciences stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,977. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20. Selecta Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $5.70.

In related news, insider Peter G. Traber acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter G. Traber acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,645. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 319.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 12,943 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.