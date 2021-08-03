$103.57 Million in Sales Expected for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report sales of $103.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $102.54 million and the highest is $104.82 million. Golar LNG reported sales of $100.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year sales of $437.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $432.42 million to $445.05 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $435.91 million, with estimates ranging from $410.19 million to $450.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $118.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.40 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GLNG shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLNG. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 3.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Marketfield Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 50.9% during the second quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC now owns 110,544 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,852,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,642,000 after purchasing an additional 151,263 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 224.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,376,939 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,468 shares during the period. 61.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $10.82. 8,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,345. Golar LNG has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

