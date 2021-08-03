10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) will report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). 10x Genomics posted earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $105.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.75 million.

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $178.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.54. 10x Genomics has a twelve month low of $92.54 and a twelve month high of $208.99.

In other news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.57, for a total transaction of $1,061,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 420,491 shares in the company, valued at $59,528,910.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $2,291,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,955,726.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,403 shares of company stock worth $18,368,357 over the last three months. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth approximately $14,459,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 260.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,870 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 556.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,504,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,625 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 781.0% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,042,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,767,000 after purchasing an additional 924,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 285.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,221,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,035,000 after purchasing an additional 904,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

