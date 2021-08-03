1,189 Shares in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO) Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.48% of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

IDMO stock opened at $34.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.96. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a one year low of $28.79 and a one year high of $35.65.

