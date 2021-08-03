$12.29 Million in Sales Expected for Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) to announce $12.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.66 million. Cytosorbents posted sales of $9.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full-year sales of $51.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $69.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $68.88 million, with estimates ranging from $52.33 million to $103.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cytosorbents.
Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $10.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 19.94%.
Shares of CTSO stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $7.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,803. Cytosorbents has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68. The company has a market cap of $314.50 million, a P/E ratio of -36.30 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.84.
About Cytosorbents
Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.
