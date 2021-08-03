$12.29 Million in Sales Expected for Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) to announce $12.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.66 million. Cytosorbents posted sales of $9.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full-year sales of $51.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $69.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $68.88 million, with estimates ranging from $52.33 million to $103.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $10.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 19.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cytosorbents by 5.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 12.4% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,772,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,379,000 after acquiring an additional 194,800 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Cytosorbents by 4.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,127,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,468,000 after buying an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTSO stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $7.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,803. Cytosorbents has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68. The company has a market cap of $314.50 million, a P/E ratio of -36.30 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.84.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

