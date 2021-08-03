12,594 Shares in CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

CNF stock opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 726.28 and a quick ratio of 726.28. CNFinance Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $262.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.29.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.16. CNFinance had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $48.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CNFinance Holdings Limited will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNFinance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

CNFinance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

