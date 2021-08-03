168,475 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Acquired by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 168,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,770,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 2.8% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 29,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,664. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.04. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.94 and a fifty-two week high of $78.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.