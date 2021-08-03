18,036 Shares in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Presima Inc. increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 50,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kite Realty Group Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

KRG stock opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 199.32, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $23.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.81%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

