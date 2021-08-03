19,089 Shares in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.11% of Anterix at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Anterix by 3.1% in the first quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,411,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,219,000 after buying an additional 160,761 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Anterix by 1.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,323,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,399,000 after buying an additional 16,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anterix by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 831,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,195,000 after buying an additional 13,408 shares during the last quarter. QVT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Anterix by 9.0% in the first quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 356,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after buying an additional 29,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Anterix during the first quarter valued at $14,358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Anterix alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on ATEX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Anterix from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Anterix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

In related news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $63,585.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,180.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $41,547.10. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 36,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,827.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,859. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATEX opened at $58.69 on Tuesday. Anterix Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $64.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.33.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Anterix had a negative net margin of 5,910.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anterix Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.