1,926 Shares in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Bought by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 0.5% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 20,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in CSW Industrials by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in CSW Industrials by 2.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its position in CSW Industrials by 1.6% during the first quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 24,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in CSW Industrials by 421.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $232,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,683,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $713,620 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ CSWI opened at $117.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.61. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $143.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $133.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.42 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

