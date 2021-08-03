1MillionNFTs (1MIL) One Day Volume Tops $1,806.00

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One 1MillionNFTs coin can currently be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00002773 BTC on exchanges. 1MillionNFTs has a total market capitalization of $127,512.07 and $1,806.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 1MillionNFTs alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00045356 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00100531 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.17 or 0.00141352 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,289.27 or 0.99914198 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.62 or 0.00844484 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Coin Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

Buying and Selling 1MillionNFTs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1MillionNFTs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1MillionNFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1MillionNFTs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1MillionNFTs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.