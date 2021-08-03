224,764 Shares in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 224,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,092,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth $137,416,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth $36,000,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth $24,304,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth $24,044,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth $22,309,000. 16.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OLK opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. Olink Holding AB has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $42.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.60.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.16 million. Analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

OLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Olink Holding AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

