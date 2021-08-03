28,747 Shares in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,747 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Infosys by 319.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Infosys by 38.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Infosys during the first quarter worth $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Infosys during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 51.5% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys stock opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.66.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

INFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

