$29.00 Million in Sales Expected for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) to post $29.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.00 million and the lowest is $11.00 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $52.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 million to $109.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $96.42 million, with estimates ranging from $44.76 million to $146.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($1.01).

A number of brokerages have commented on MIRM. Zacks Investment Research cut Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.24 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.32.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 10,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $180,288.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 99,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $1,570,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,289. Company insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIRM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $99,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $198,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MIRM opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $453.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.30. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $27.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.48.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

