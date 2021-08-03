$326.00 Million in Sales Expected for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will post $326.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $327.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $324.20 million. Synaptics posted sales of $277.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on SYNA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Summit Insights lowered Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.31.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synaptics by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,916,000 after purchasing an additional 47,303 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Synaptics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter.

SYNA opened at $150.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.00. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.70. Synaptics has a one year low of $74.47 and a one year high of $160.00.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

