337 Shares in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Acquired by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 337 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BIO opened at $736.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $641.70. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.84. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $472.84 and a fifty-two week high of $756.52.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

