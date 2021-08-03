3,466 Shares in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,466 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Thor Industries by 132.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Thor Industries by 203.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Thor Industries by 153.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Thor Industries by 406.1% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on THO shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.00.

NYSE:THO opened at $118.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 2.35. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.64 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.07.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.