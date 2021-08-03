34,901 Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Purchased by Eagle Capital Management LLC

Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Prudential Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 97,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,846,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 207.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 23,512 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,259,000 after buying an additional 56,748 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,236,000 after buying an additional 32,817 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 13.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 113,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,353,000 after buying an additional 13,245 shares during the period. 54.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PRU traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.11. 117,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,388. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.68. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.16 and a 52-week high of $109.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.62.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.85.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

