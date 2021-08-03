$37.53 Million in Sales Expected for Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to post $37.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.80 million and the lowest is $37.26 million. Kingstone Companies posted sales of $30.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full year sales of $155.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $154.86 million to $155.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $153.09 million, with estimates ranging from $146.48 million to $159.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.30 million. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

NASDAQ:KINS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kingstone Companies has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $8.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88. The company has a market capitalization of $83.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is -533.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kingstone Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 32,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 53,531 shares during the last quarter. 38.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

