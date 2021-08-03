$4.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will announce $4.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.32 billion and the lowest is $4.30 billion. Lam Research posted sales of $3.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year sales of $17.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.75 billion to $17.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $18.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.97 billion to $19.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.63.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $641.80 on Tuesday. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $292.28 and a 1 year high of $673.80. The firm has a market cap of $91.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $632.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Conning Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 505.0% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after buying an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,952,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,105,000 after purchasing an additional 32,283 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,087,000 after buying an additional 18,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 139.9% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

