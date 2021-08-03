45,904 Shares in Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,904 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avinger in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Avinger by 335.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Avinger by 117.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,952 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 93,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avinger by 290.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 825,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 614,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Avinger by 1,762,538.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,044,661 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,545 shares in the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVGR opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. Avinger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $2.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.07.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Avinger had a negative net margin of 200.98% and a negative return on equity of 131.09%. The company had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Avinger, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVGR shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Avinger in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Avinger Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

