$48.73 Million in Sales Expected for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) will announce sales of $48.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Model N’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.84 million and the lowest is $48.64 million. Model N reported sales of $41.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full-year sales of $189.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $189.31 million to $189.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $213.28 million, with estimates ranging from $210.93 million to $216.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Model N has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $502,988.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,015,604.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $180,717.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,756 shares of company stock worth $931,806 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Model N by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 300,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,551,000 after buying an additional 84,221 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Model N by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,856,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,399,000 after purchasing an additional 392,966 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Model N by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Model N by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Model N by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 21,739 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MODN traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.38. 1,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,936. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.02. Model N has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

