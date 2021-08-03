48,775 Shares in Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 48,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHUN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Phunware by 5,267.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,089,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,932 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Phunware by 118.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 23,303 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Phunware by 236.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 52,328 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Phunware by 90.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 250,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Phunware by 54.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 43,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PHUN opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28. Phunware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $78.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 12.05.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Phunware had a negative net margin of 339.41% and a negative return on equity of 917.94%. The company had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phunware, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Phunware in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Phunware in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

In related news, Director George Syllantavos sold 27,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $39,196.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 172,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,497.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Manlunas sold 113,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $148,947.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,934.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

