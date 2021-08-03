6 Meridian Buys New Position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD)

6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 33,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 787,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,808,000 after purchasing an additional 41,332 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 727,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,393,000 after purchasing an additional 31,520 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 444,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 387,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 22,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 302,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 177,375 shares during the last quarter.

ISD stock opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $16.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

