6 Meridian Has $273,000 Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

6 Meridian lessened its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,461 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEM. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Shares of SEM opened at $39.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $43.60. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Select Medical had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Select Medical’s payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

In related news, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $4,015,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,285,428 shares in the company, valued at $51,609,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan C. Cressey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $423,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,001.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,030,233. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

