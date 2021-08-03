6 Meridian Has $287,000 Position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

6 Meridian lowered its stake in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Core-Mark were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Core-Mark by 47.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 34,238 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 13,485 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,096 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CORE opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.82. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.33 and a twelve month high of $47.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.55.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Core-Mark’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

CORE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

