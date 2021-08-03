6 Meridian Sells 120 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

6 Meridian reduced its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 135,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $91.78 on Tuesday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.00 and a 52 week high of $94.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

