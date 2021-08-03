6,418 Shares in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGG opened at $64.73 on Tuesday. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.20.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.2812 per share. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is 127.32%.

NGG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

