7,340 Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Acquired by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Fastenal by 1,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAST has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $54.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.89. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.31.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

