$77.33 Million in Sales Expected for Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) will report sales of $77.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Digi International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $77.50 million and the lowest is $77.16 million. Digi International reported sales of $70.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year sales of $307.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $305.77 million to $308.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $331.98 million, with estimates ranging from $328.86 million to $335.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.01 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Digi International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.19.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGII. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

DGII traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.92. The stock had a trading volume of 147,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,537. The stock has a market cap of $711.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Digi International has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $25.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.67.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

