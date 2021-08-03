816,284 Shares in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 816,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,869,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Athlon Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $7,440,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $964,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,820,000.

Get Athlon Acquisition alerts:

Athlon Acquisition stock opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.66. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $9.91.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET).

Receive News & Ratings for Athlon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athlon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.