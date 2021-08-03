81,737 Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 81,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Southern by 345.0% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SO opened at $64.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $51.22 and a 1 year high of $66.93. The company has a market capitalization of $67.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.88.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. Equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $166,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,256,333.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $778,720. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SO. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.85.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

