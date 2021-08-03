88mph (MPH) Market Cap Hits $17.69 Million

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. 88mph has a market cap of $17.69 million and $468,692.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 88mph has traded up 31.5% against the dollar. One 88mph coin can now be bought for about $47.48 or 0.00123303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 88mph alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00060314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00014743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $310.78 or 0.00807124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00094861 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00042322 BTC.

88mph Profile

88mph (MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 394,655 coins and its circulating supply is 372,602 coins. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app . The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

88mph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 88mph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 88mph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 88mph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 88mph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.