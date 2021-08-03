$94.22 Million in Sales Expected for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) to announce sales of $94.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $93.44 million to $95.00 million. Texas Pacific Land reported sales of $54.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full-year sales of $399.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $378.28 million to $420.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $577.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $84.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.22 million.

Separately, BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, CEO Tyler Glover bought 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,503.93 per share, with a total value of $40,606.11. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,620.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 287 shares of company stock worth $458,260 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,717,000 after buying an additional 130,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1,300.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,774,000 after purchasing an additional 148,846 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 149,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,229,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,068,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 67,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,161 shares during the period. 55.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land stock traded down $13.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,478.85. The stock had a trading volume of 26,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,517. Texas Pacific Land has a 52-week low of $427.69 and a 52-week high of $1,773.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,512.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 68.62 and a beta of 2.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

