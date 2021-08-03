$97.98 Million in Sales Expected for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) to report $97.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $91.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $103.95 million. Denny’s reported sales of $40.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full year sales of $390.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $377.30 million to $408.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $435.99 million, with estimates ranging from $416.30 million to $457.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

DENN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.03. 382,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,185. The company has a market capitalization of $899.95 million, a P/E ratio of 175.40, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.78. Denny’s has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $20.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DENN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny's Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

