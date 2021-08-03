A. O. Smith Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for A. O. Smith in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

AOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $69.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $73.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.76.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Tobam grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP David R. Warren sold 30,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $2,151,449.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,728.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $363,990.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.