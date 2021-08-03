A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AMKBY has been the topic of several other reports. DNB Markets cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BNP Paribas raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, AlphaValue raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS AMKBY traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,509. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $57.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.43.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 12.56%.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

