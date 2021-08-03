AAON (AAON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. AAON had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $115.79 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect AAON to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AAON opened at $61.84 on Tuesday. AAON has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $81.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.82.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

About AAON

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

