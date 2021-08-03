AAX Token (AAB) Price Up 5.5% This Week

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last seven days, AAX Token has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. AAX Token has a market cap of $5.67 million and approximately $161,700.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AAX Token coin can now be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001982 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00061586 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00015134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.91 or 0.00805233 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00093993 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00042296 BTC.

AAX Token Profile

AAX Token (AAB) is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange . AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . AAX Token’s official website is aab.aax.com/en . The official message board for AAX Token is medium.com/aaxexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

Buying and Selling AAX Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AAX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AAX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

