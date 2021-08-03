AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the June 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
A number of analysts have recently commented on ELUXY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. DNB Markets cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cheuvreux cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.53.
Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) stock opened at $52.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. AB Electrolux has a 1-year low of $37.99 and a 1-year high of $60.87.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
