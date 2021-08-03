AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the June 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ELUXY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. DNB Markets cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cheuvreux cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.53.

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) stock opened at $52.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. AB Electrolux has a 1-year low of $37.99 and a 1-year high of $60.87.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 5.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AB Electrolux will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

