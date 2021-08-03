AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,272,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AbbVie by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,989,000 after buying an additional 2,393,757 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in AbbVie by 291.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,073,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,564,000 after buying an additional 2,287,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,702,386,000 after buying an additional 2,192,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1,868.6% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,267,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,780 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.72.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $115.78. 262,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,459,506. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.15. The stock has a market cap of $204.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $119.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 150.27% and a net margin of 12.40%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

