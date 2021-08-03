Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACHC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.68. The company had a trading volume of 694 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,092. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.56. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $68.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

