Access Financial Services Inc. Invests $268,000 in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 159.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 42,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,371,000 after acquiring an additional 26,233 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 759.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after acquiring an additional 12,520 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,564,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in ASML by 64.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in ASML by 29.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $769.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $698.92. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $343.25 and a 1-year high of $775.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $323.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ASML shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $704.50.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.