Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,022,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534,954 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned about 0.13% of Activision Blizzard worth $97,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.54.

Shares of ATVI traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.78. 1,181,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,778,419. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

