Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.760-$3.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.65 billion-$8.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.77 billion.Activision Blizzard also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.650-$0.650 EPS.

ATVI stock traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,264,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,011,359. The company has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATVI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.54.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.42 per share, with a total value of $467,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

