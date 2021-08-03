Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.760-$3.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.65 billion-$8.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.77 billion.Activision Blizzard also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.650-$0.650 EPS.
ATVI stock traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,264,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,011,359. The company has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43.
Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.
In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.42 per share, with a total value of $467,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
