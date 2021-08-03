AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.66

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$10.66 and last traded at C$10.56, with a volume of 276697 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AT shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on AcuityAds from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital cut their target price on AcuityAds from C$34.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.83.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.05. The company has a market cap of C$637.40 million and a PE ratio of 111.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.17.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$27.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$27.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AcuityAds Company Profile (TSE:AT)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

