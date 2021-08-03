Acumen Capital Analysts Give Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) a C$4.25 Price Target

Acumen Capital set a C$4.25 price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

TVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tamarack Valley Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.68.

TSE:TVE opened at C$2.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.57.

In related news, Senior Officer Scott William Reimond sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.73, for a total transaction of C$26,481.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,028,630 shares in the company, valued at C$2,808,159.90.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

