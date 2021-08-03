Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Short Interest Update

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,380,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the June 30th total of 9,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.00. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $2.34.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $30,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $94,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 258,851 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 86,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise Symjepi Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products consisting of fluticasone for the treatment of asthma; beclomethasone, a metered dose inhaler product for the asthma; and naloxone injection product candidates for the treatment of opioid overdose.

